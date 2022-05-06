Diego Maradona top sells for £7.1m - but which Sunderland AFC shirts are most collectable?

Now, 36 years later, Hodge has auctioned the shirt for £7.1m, a world record for a sports shirt. Maradona, arguably the greatest, but most controversial footballer of all time, died in November 2020 aged 60.

While any Sunderland shirt since the club’s formation in 1879 would be unlikely to top that, there are still SAFC tops that collectors would love to get their hands on. They would be worth a few quid too.

But more important than that is the huge sentimental value of certain Sunderland shirts. Some, alas, may be lost forever.

However, we have compiled this list, in chronological order, of the 11 most valuable shirts (well, according to us) from the club’s history.

We agonised over the list; for instance we haven’t found a place for shirts worn by Charlie Hurley, Dave Halliday, Charlie Buchan or Jermain Defoe.

Feel free to argue.

1. James Allan 1880s Scottish teacher James Allan, second row with the excellent moustache, founded SAFC in 1879. He also played and any shirt he played in, if any still exist, would be of great historical importance in football. Allan is buried in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.

2. George Holley v Newcastle, December 5, 1908 On this day Sunderland won 9:1 at St James' Park, a record away win in the top flight in English football which stood for 111 years. Holley scored a hat-trick. Who wouldn't want the shirt he played in?

3. Shirt worn by tragic Jimmy Thorpe v Chelsea, February 1, 1936 A terrible story. Brilliant Jarrow-born goalkeeper Thorpe was pivotal to the 1936 League champions. However, he was kicked in the head during this 3-3 draw against an ill-disciplines Chelsea and died four days later. He was 22. Getty Images.

4. Shirt worn by Raich Carter v Preston North End, May 1, 1937 Strangely, Sunderland had been champions of England six times before they finally won the FA Cup in 1937. Trailing at half-time, they came back to win 3-1. All-time great strikers Bobby Gurney and Raich Carter (plus Eddie Burbanks) both scored, but we've given the nod to Carter's shirt as he was also captain.