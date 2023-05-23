This was the summer of 1997 and the 99-year-old stadium faced its last moments at the hands of diggers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bulldozers move in and Roker Park is demolished.

The Roker End was the first to go, and the timber floors of the Clock Stand were stripped away.

Bulldozers meant the end was in sight

A week later, bulldozers began work on other parts of the ground as a piece of history was removed from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Boldon-based G O’Brien did the work for Wimpey Homes, which was due to begin building 130 homes on the site in late summer that year.

The floodlight pylons are removed in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an emotional moment for George Forster, vice-chairman of Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association.

'A lot of supporters thought this moment would never come'

He said at the time: “A lot of fans thought over the years that this moment would never come - some hoped it would never happen.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan stays to the bitter end to take in one last experience of Roker Park.

“It’s sad to see the old ground go because of the memories it holds for fans. But the club had to move on and the new stadium is very exciting.”

The supporters’ association shop on Roker Baths Road closed, and volunteers were busy setting up in their new base at Monk Street, nearer the new stadium.

The legend lived on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George said: “I could have wept when we left Roker Baths Road, but just like it’s a new beginning for the club, we had to move to be closer to Wearmouth.”

Meanwhile, the legend of Roker Park lived on at a Wearside pub.

A new sign was made for The Cambridge, on Fulwell Road, showing the famous old ground in its floodlit glory.

Roker Park in art form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managers Norman Pounder and Margaret Calvert said they were keen to see Roker Park in the new artwork. A company in Birmingham did the sign.

Publicans Margaret Calvert and Norman Pounder with the new sign showing a floodlit Roker Park in the Cambridge pub.

The couple had been at The Cambridge for four years and built up a collection of old football photographs, which were on the walls of the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad