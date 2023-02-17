News you can trust since 1873
The home of the Black Cats for so many years.
Sunderland's Roker Park from the air: Eight aerial views of the Black Cats' famous football ground

If you think the Fulwell End was fab and the Roker End was retro heaven, here is a photo collection for you.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

We found a selection of aerial photos of Sunderland’s famous home over the years and here they are.

The old place changed over the years as adaptations were made.

Which stand did you watch the home matches from and is there a memory of Roker Park you love the most?

Join us in the skies.

1. Looking down on Roker

An undated photo from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. A flashback to the 70s

Roker Park in the era when Sunderland won the FA Cup in the early 1970s.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Majestic from the air

We found this shot in the Echo archives. It's an undated photo but does it bring back memories for you?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. One more from the 70

A sunny 1970s day over Roker Park and it looks like a big crowd has turned out for the match.

Photo: SE

