A day at the pictures in Sunderland - starting in 1947

And while we wait for the next film to start, let's see if we can trigger a few memories of a day at the pictures.

Lets start in 1947 when film star Margaret Lockwood was at the Havelock.

Film star Margaret Lockwood at the Havelock in Sunderland in 1947.

On the bill at the Cannon

Here is Blacks in Holmeside in 1952 and we have got the Cora and the Avenue in 1955.

Have a look at the Savoy in 1959, the Royal in 1960, the Marina in Sea Road in 1961 and the Imperial in Hetton in 1977.

Batman was on at the Cannon in one of our photos, and you could watch Raise the Titanic at the Odeon in 1981.

Queues to see Batman at the Cannon in Sunderland.

Share your own favourite memories

Moving to recent years, have a look inside the Empire in 2011 and 2014.

Ice cream for all at the Empire Cinema in Sunderland in 2014.