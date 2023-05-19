News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

A day at the pictures in Sunderland - starting in 1947

Settle down with your tub of ice cream. We've got a great bill of Sunderland cinema memories for you.

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th May 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:17 BST

And while we wait for the next film to start, let's see if we can trigger a few memories of a day at the pictures.

Lets start in 1947 when film star Margaret Lockwood was at the Havelock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Film star Margaret Lockwood at the Havelock in Sunderland in 1947.Film star Margaret Lockwood at the Havelock in Sunderland in 1947.
Film star Margaret Lockwood at the Havelock in Sunderland in 1947.
Most Popular

On the bill at the Cannon

Here is Blacks in Holmeside in 1952 and we have got the Cora and the Avenue in 1955.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a look at the Savoy in 1959, the Royal in 1960,  the Marina in Sea Road in 1961 and the Imperial in Hetton in 1977.

Read more: What a strange sight for Sunderland cinema lovers

Batman was on at the Cannon in one of our photos, and you could watch Raise the Titanic at the Odeon in 1981.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Queues to see Batman at the Cannon in Sunderland.Queues to see Batman at the Cannon in Sunderland.
Queues to see Batman at the Cannon in Sunderland.

Share your own favourite memories

Moving to recent years, have a look inside the Empire in 2011 and 2014.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ice cream for all at the Empire Cinema in Sunderland in 2014.Ice cream for all at the Empire Cinema in Sunderland in 2014.
Ice cream for all at the Empire Cinema in Sunderland in 2014.

What are your favourite memories of going to the pictures? Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland