The story of Sunderland's Sea Road in 15 pictures - the street with a haunted Greggs and a pub named after a flying boat
There can’t be many streets with all of this in common – a headline-hitting football, a bra lady, a haunted shop and a pub named after a flying boat.
But Sea Road in Sunderland has had it all. See how many you recognise in this journey through the years along the Fulwell thoroughfare.
We start in the 1950s with Darke’s and JW Stores, followed by the Marina Cinema in 1961 and shops such as Millers and Jones.
After popping through the years, we arrive at Club Zest in 2017 and a football star in the street at Christmas 2019.
Take a look.
