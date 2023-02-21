There can’t be many streets with all of this in common – a headline-hitting football, a bra lady, a haunted shop and a pub named after a flying boat.

But Sea Road in Sunderland has had it all. See how many you recognise in this journey through the years along the Fulwell thoroughfare.

We start in the 1950s with Darke’s and JW Stores, followed by the Marina Cinema in 1961 and shops such as Millers and Jones.

After popping through the years, we arrive at Club Zest in 2017 and a football star in the street at Christmas 2019.

Take a look.

1 . A focus on the 50s This is how Sea Road looked back in 1957. Elsom, Trembaths and Darke's get our photographer's attention. Photo: se Photo Sales

2 . Shops of the 60s It looks busy in this 1961 shopping scene. See if there is a shop you recognise. Photo: SE Photo Sales

3 . A day at the cinema Who's up for a trip to the cinema. Here is the Marina in 1961, right next to Moore's. Photo: SE Photo Sales

4 . You've got mail - in 1976 This extra large postbox was attracting interest in Sea Road in 1976. Photo: se Photo Sales