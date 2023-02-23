News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
It could be anything from the best junior disco in town to the Tufty Club. Tell us which club you were in.
It could be anything from the best junior disco in town to the Tufty Club. Tell us which club you were in.

Bentleys junior disco and eight other clubs you loved in Sunderland when you were a child

Ah those fab childhood days when you joined your pals at the junior disco – or the pictures or perhaps the youthie.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:27pm

But which club were you in and what did you get up to back in the day?

You might remember your time at Bentleys junior disco, the Sammi club at the pictures or the Chipper Club and its visits to the Odeon.

Were you in your school’s breakfast club or out of school hours club.

We have got it all in a collection of photos to take you back to your childhood.

1. The Sammi Club

Jake Clark from South Hylton, was at the front of the queue for the Sammi Club at the UGC Cinema in Boldon in 2004.

Photo: PB

Photo Sales

2. Roundabout Club

Children from the Roundabout Club who took part in a sponsored walk around Barnes Park in 1976.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. After School Club at St Patrick's

Taking you back to 2009 when the St Patrick's RC School After School Club was in the Echo spotlight.

Photo: AB

Photo Sales

4. Bentleys junior disco

Junior disco time at Bentley's nightclub in 1989.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandOdeon