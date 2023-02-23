Bentleys junior disco and eight other clubs you loved in Sunderland when you were a child

Ah those fab childhood days when you joined your pals at the junior disco – or the pictures or perhaps the youthie.

But which club were you in and what did you get up to back in the day?

You might remember your time at Bentleys junior disco, the Sammi club at the pictures or the Chipper Club and its visits to the Odeon.

Were you in your school’s breakfast club or out of school hours club.

We have got it all in a collection of photos to take you back to your childhood.

1 . The Sammi Club Jake Clark from South Hylton, was at the front of the queue for the Sammi Club at the UGC Cinema in Boldon in 2004.

2 . Roundabout Club Children from the Roundabout Club who took part in a sponsored walk around Barnes Park in 1976.

3 . After School Club at St Patrick's Taking you back to 2009 when the St Patrick's RC School After School Club was in the Echo spotlight.

4 . Bentleys junior disco Junior disco time at Bentley's nightclub in 1989.