They were all highlights of a Sunderland youngster’s time in the Chipper Club; so let’s celebrate some happy times with pictures from the good old days of being a Chipster.

Were you at Roker Park in 1994 as families enjoyed the entertainment of a fun day, or did you showcase your special skills at the Odeon talent show?

Becoming a Chipper was a rite of passage for most little ones on Wearside. See if these fantastic photographs from the Echo archive jog your memory.

1. The Chipster Crew Who's for a trip to the cinema with the Echo's Chipper Club? Members were off to the Odeon cinema in May 1974 to watch Herbie Rides Again.

2. Cheers! There was nothing like the spread at an old-school disco or party. Echo Chipper Club members get into the festive spirit at a Crowtree Leisure Centre party in 1992.

3. Winner winner Chipper Club crossword puzzle competition winners receive their prizes in 1982. Sponsored by the Leeds Permanent Building Society, the competition saw winners receive a bag presented by Malcolm McMaster from the Leeds. Pictured with Mr McMaster, (back row, left to right) Jill Berston, Philip Richardson, (front row, left to right), Nicola Ann Joyce, David Onion and Victoria Maw.

4. Life's a beach The competition as ON to see who could build the best sandcastle at Seaburn. Chipsters turned out to see who could take the competition's crown in August 1992.