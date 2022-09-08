Sunderland Echo Chipper Club: Fond memories of family fun as part of the Echo's Chipper Club crew
Trips to the cinema, sandcastle-building competitions and that all-important birthday shout out in the Echo.
They were all highlights of a Sunderland youngster’s time in the Chipper Club; so let’s celebrate some happy times with pictures from the good old days of being a Chipster.
Were you at Roker Park in 1994 as families enjoyed the entertainment of a fun day, or did you showcase your special skills at the Odeon talent show?
Becoming a Chipper was a rite of passage for most little ones on Wearside. See if these fantastic photographs from the Echo archive jog your memory.
You can share your own stories and join the conversation on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page, and sign up to our free monthly nostalgia newsletter online today here.
Page 1 of 3