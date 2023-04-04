News you can trust since 1873
An archive tribute to Holmeside. See how many scenes you remember.

15 pictures from Sunderland's Holmeside over the years, from Black's to Blueberries and Pzazz to The Painted Wagon

Join us as we head down another Sunderland street through the years.

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

This time it’s Holmeside in the picture and we have views spanning 70 years of the street’s history.

Have a look at the Painted Wagon, White Room, Mecca, Pzazz, Blueberries and more.

And after enjoying a good browse, get in touch to tell us which street should be next in our Sunderland Echo retro spotlight.

Holmeside pictured in 1952, when Black's Regal cinema was a popular haunt.

1. Back to Blacks

Holmeside pictured in 1952, when Black's Regal cinema was a popular haunt. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A police officer on duty in the days when there were trams and cars to patrol.

2. Patrolling the streets

A police officer on duty in the days when there were trams and cars to patrol. Photo: SE

Looking up Holmeside in 1961. Has this scene changed much?

3. Seen in the 60s

Looking up Holmeside in 1961. Has this scene changed much? Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Painted Wagon saloon in Holmeside as it looked in August 1974.

4. Painted Wagon

The Painted Wagon saloon in Holmeside as it looked in August 1974. Photo: Sunderland Echo

