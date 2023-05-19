News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

The 34 surprising famous faces who support Sunderland AFC - including TV, music and film stars: photo gallery

There are a whole host of famous faces who count Sunderland AFC as their football team.

By James Copley
Published 19th May 2023, 19:00 BST

From sports stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have a number of famous fans – including some surprising and international names. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Wearside club. Here, we take a look at the famous faces who support Sunderland:

The Sunderland-born Liverpool captain is a big Black Cats fan having risen through the club's academy. The England international was spotted in the crowd amongst Sunderland supporters as the Wearsiders lost the Capital One Cup final to Manchester City back in 2014.

1. Jordan Henderson

The Sunderland-born Liverpool captain is a big Black Cats fan having risen through the club's academy. The England international was spotted in the crowd amongst Sunderland supporters as the Wearsiders lost the Capital One Cup final to Manchester City back in 2014. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
Sunderland-born Billy Hardy is a former bantamweight and featherweight boxing champion. Unfortunately, Hardy never captured a world title but did fight all-time great Prince Naseem Hamed in a high-profile bout.

2. Billy Hardy

Sunderland-born Billy Hardy is a former bantamweight and featherweight boxing champion. Unfortunately, Hardy never captured a world title but did fight all-time great Prince Naseem Hamed in a high-profile bout. Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales
The England cricket star-turned-coach was born in County Durham and has been a long-standing supporter of the Black Cats.

3. Paul Collingwood

The England cricket star-turned-coach was born in County Durham and has been a long-standing supporter of the Black Cats. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
The young up-and-coming musician recently played on the pitch at the Stadium of Light at half-time and is receiving rave reviews for his music, regularly appearing on the BBC. His music is available on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

4. Tom A Smith

The young up-and-coming musician recently played on the pitch at the Stadium of Light at half-time and is receiving rave reviews for his music, regularly appearing on the BBC. His music is available on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify. Photo: YouTube

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Black CatsWearsideSunderland