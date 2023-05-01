Your TV choices from FA Cup Final day in 1973 - The Pink Panther, Dr Who and Camberwick Green all slotted in around the match
If you stayed back on Wearside, all this was on the telly on Cup Final day in 1973.
You could keep the kids busy with Camberwick Green on BBC 1 at 9.10am followed by Gold On Crow Mountain at 9.25am.
Motor Mouse was on at 9.50am with Laurel and Hardy next up at 10.10am.
Then it was wall-to-wall sports coverage from 11.15am.
Brian Clough, Bobby Charlton and Bob Wilson provided the expert analysis and there was some relief from the serious stuff with an It’s A Knockout tournament between Sunderland and Leeds fans.
Pink Panther and Jon Pertwee
Once the match was over, The Pink Panther took over at 5.15pm and Jon Pertwee starred in Dr Who at 5.50pm. (The episode was Planet of the Daleks).
Later still at 7pm, Elvis Presley featured in a film called Flaming Star, and he was followed by the Dick Emery Show at 8pm and A Man Called Ironside at 9pm.
At 10pm, you could re-live the Cup Final on the Match of the Day highlights.
On BBC 2, the Open University was on from 8.55am to 3pm.
Saturday Cinema with Gary Cooper
Then, there was the Saturday Cinema. Gary Cooper, Boris Karloff and Paulette Goddard were starring in Unconquered from 3pm to 5pm.
At 7.30pm, the Rugby Special was all about the Middlesex Sevens.
On Tyne Tees, there was Wildlife Theatre at 9.05am, Exploring Minds at 9.30am and Tomfoolery at 10am.
Once the 10am news had finished, it was time for World of Sport introduced by Dickie Davies.
You could catch your weekly fill of wrestling as well as racing from Newmarket.
My Dad’s At Wembley
Gymnast Olga Korbut was featured at 12.20pm and there was a USA v Russia basketball match at 12.55pm
As to the soccer themed coverage, the programmes included Who Do You Do? (a footy comedy) at 12.40pm, and My Dad’s At Wembley at 1.15pm.
A Cup Final darts competition was on and a look at the two Cup Final teams at 1.40pm.
Time for Tarzan
After the match, highlights included The Persuaders at 5.20pm and Tarzan and the Great River at 6.15pm.
At 8pm, the Mike and Bernie Show had guests including Roger Whittaker and Clodagh Rodgers.
And you could finish the day with The Scientists at 10.25pm. Unless you were still celebrating of course.