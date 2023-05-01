News you can trust since 1873
Your TV choices from FA Cup Final day in 1973 - The Pink Panther, Dr Who and Camberwick Green all slotted in around the match

If you stayed back on Wearside, all this was on the telly on Cup Final day in 1973.

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

You could keep the kids busy with Camberwick Green on BBC 1 at 9.10am followed by Gold On Crow Mountain at 9.25am.

Motor Mouse was on at 9.50am with Laurel and Hardy next up at 10.10am.

The 1973 story in headlines
TV coverage on May 5, 1973.TV coverage on May 5, 1973.
Then it was wall-to-wall sports coverage from 11.15am.

Brian Clough, Bobby Charlton and Bob Wilson provided the expert analysis and there was some relief from the serious stuff with an It’s A Knockout tournament between Sunderland and Leeds fans.

Pink Panther and Jon Pertwee

Once the match was over, The Pink Panther took over at 5.15pm and Jon Pertwee starred in Dr Who at 5.50pm. (The episode was Planet of the Daleks).

What a day of TV coverage that was.What a day of TV coverage that was.
Later still at 7pm, Elvis Presley featured in a film called Flaming Star, and he was followed by the Dick Emery Show at 8pm and A Man Called Ironside at 9pm.

At 10pm, you could re-live the Cup Final on the Match of the Day highlights.

On BBC 2, the Open University was on from 8.55am to 3pm.

Saturday Cinema with Gary Cooper

Bobby Charlton gave his prediction on how the FA Cup Final would go. He predicted a Sunderland win.Bobby Charlton gave his prediction on how the FA Cup Final would go. He predicted a Sunderland win.
Then, there was the Saturday Cinema. Gary Cooper, Boris Karloff and Paulette Goddard were starring in Unconquered from 3pm to 5pm.

At 7.30pm, the Rugby Special was all about the Middlesex Sevens.

On Tyne Tees, there was Wildlife Theatre at 9.05am, Exploring Minds at 9.30am and Tomfoolery at 10am.

Once the 10am news had finished, it was time for World of Sport introduced by Dickie Davies.

Brian Clough who provided expert analysis on the match on TV.Brian Clough who provided expert analysis on the match on TV.
You could catch your weekly fill of wrestling as well as racing from Newmarket.

My Dad’s At Wembley

Gymnast Olga Korbut was featured at 12.20pm and there was a USA v Russia basketball match at 12.55pm

As to the soccer themed coverage, the programmes included Who Do You Do? (a footy comedy) at 12.40pm, and My Dad’s At Wembley at 1.15pm.

A Cup Final darts competition was on and a look at the two Cup Final teams at 1.40pm.

Time for Tarzan

After the match, highlights included The Persuaders at 5.20pm and Tarzan and the Great River at 6.15pm.

At 8pm, the Mike and Bernie Show had guests including Roger Whittaker and Clodagh Rodgers.

And you could finish the day with The Scientists at 10.25pm. Unless you were still celebrating of course.

