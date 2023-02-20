Remembering the wonderful World of Sport, Dickie Davies and Big Daddy in Sunderland

He was the man who faced the cameras for five hours every Saturday afternoon.

The programme he fronted from 1968 to 1985 was World of Sport which covered everything from horse racing to darts as well as the weekly trip to the wrestling.

The days of Mick McManus and Big Daddy

Dickie Davies and the wrestling stars we saw in Sunderland.

We got to know Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks, Adrian Street, Mick McManus, Jackie Pallo, and more, with the announcer Kent Walton introducing grapple fans to the events.

In fact, many of you might have seen the live wrestling at venues including the Odeon in Sunderland where Big Daddy fought in 1980.

We watched the football results and revelled when Dickie hosted a full day of FA Cup Final programmes each May, including 1973.

Former World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies. Photo: Adam Butler/PA Wire.

What do you remember of Saturday afternoons, Dickie Davies and the World of Sport?

Get in touch to tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks in action in 1984.

Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr lifting the 1973 FA Cup after beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley. The FA Cup was always an annual highlight on World of Sport.

The Duke of Edinburgh (left), entertainer Lionel Blair (right) with World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies in 1982. Photo: PA/PA Wire.

