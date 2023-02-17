News you can trust since 1873
We've got the Continental Hotel right through to Infinity. See which era you remember the most in these John Street scenes.
13 photos showing the changing face of Sunderland's John Street - from the Continental to Joplings

Let’s have a look at John Street – the Sunderland road which once had sheep herded through it, played host to royalty and became home to a famous store.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

We have got 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and they span an era from 1943 to the present day.

Prince Philip met locals there in 1973 – 30 years after King George and Queen Elizabeth were there.

We’ve got a reminder of Joplings and a look at the days of Woolworths in the 60s.

1. The war years

King George and Queen Elizabeth were given a warm reception in Sunderland during their visit in April 1943.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. A view with a difference

An undated view of sheep being taken through John Street.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. A busy thoroughfare

It was 'T' (for Traffic) Day in the centre of Sunderland in 1961 when the new one way street system was introduced in John Street and Fawcett Street.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Looking good in 1958

Outside the new Continental Hotel at the junction of John Street and St Thomas Street in 1958. The original was buried under the wreckage left by German bombers during a raid on Sunderland in 1943.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

