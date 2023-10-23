News you can trust since 1873
Bobby Charlton in Sunderland: The only expert to correctly predict the 1973 FA Cup Final result

'We saw him after the match and said 'well done Bob'

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
It's the day when World Cup legend Bobby Charlton endeared himself to Sunderland fans.

Supporters will never forget the late Manchester United and England star for the way he predicted SAFC's epic 1973 FA Cup final triumph over Leeds United.

He was part of a BBC pundit's panel on TV along with other 'experts' such as Brian Clough, Bob Wilson and Terry Cooper - and it was only Bobby who said Sunderland 'had every chance'.

He went for a Black Cats triumph and fans remembered the moment when they spoke to the Echo.

Jack Clark, who was at Wembley 50 years ago, said: "The only one who said it could be done was Bobby Charlton.

Jack Clark recalling the day Bobby Charlton predicted a Sunderland win at Wembley.

"All the big pundits agreed we had no chance and Bobby was the only one that was right.

"After the match, we saw him and said 'well done Bob' and he gave the thumbs-up'

You can re-live Jack's memories - and those of other SAFC fans who were there in 1973, by viewing the Sunderland Echo documentary Reliving The Fairytale.

It is available on the Sunderland Echo website, YouTube and Shots TV!

A specially created documentary about Sunderland's 1973 triumph.

Bobby became even more of a fans favourite when he ran a sports school in Sunderland in 1991.

It included lessons on football, hockey and skiing in 1991.

Did you get to meet Bobby Charlton and what are your memories of meeting him?

Email [email protected]

