A cauldron of an atmosphere and a stormer of a Black Cats show

It was a cold Wearside night when 51,000 Sunderland fans got to witness one of the finest FA Cup games in Black Cats history.

A night of dreams

We are continuing our build-up to Sunderland's third round encounter with Newcastle by looking back on epic days of the past.

They don't come much bigger than an evening at Roker Park in February 1973.

Sunderland had earlier earned a 5th round draw at Maine Road and the reward was a replay at home against Manchester City.

A magical night for Sunderland fans as they saw the team overcome Manchester City in 1973.

It was an epic night with Vic Halom walloping in a wonder goal and Billy Hughes doubling the lead.

Billy Hughes scores for Sunderland against Manchester City.

Francis Lee pulled one back for City before Hughes made sure of Sunderland's place in the 6th round against Luton Town.

It might have been 50 years ago but it remains one of the best FA Cup occasions for many Sunderland fans.