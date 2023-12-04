7 'did you know' moments from Sunderland's quirky past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here's a few facts about Sunderland you might not know.

We've got 7 of them and they're quirky to say the least.

But how many did you know? Have a look at these snippets from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society archives.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roker Park was used for a trial with a difference in February 1947.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An experiment was held with a football boot which had a chain attached to the studs.

A snowy day at Roker Park.

The idea was that it would help players on frost and snow covered grounds.

The results were ‘very satisfactory’ but the idea never caught on.

Read More Christmas in the workhouse and how Sunderland's poor celebrated

Sunderland once had a boxing stadium with running water in each corner of the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3,000-seater Palace of Punch was the first arena in the world to have the water system to replace the old bucket and bottle routine.

The Olympia Skating Rink in Holmeside which was replaced by the Sunderland Stadium. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

A character called Old Cutty Throat once roamed the streets of Sunderland.

He dressed like a tramp - but owned most of the street he lived in. In the old days, all the town's street lights had to be manually switched on by one person each night.

The 'lamplighter' carried a long pole with a loop on the end. Each night, he would hook the switch on the lights.

The next morning, he would go again to switch them off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland once had another business called Binns in Fawcett Street. It wasn't connected to the famous store but it was a confectioners which sold delicious cakes. It was a case of 'man overboard' in 1863 when the massive Channel Fleet visited Sunderland.

HMS Warrior was part of the fleet which visited Sunderland and drew massive crowds.