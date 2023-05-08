News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
20 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
21 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
23 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
What a turnout. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the 1973 FA Cup parade.What a turnout. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the 1973 FA Cup parade.
What a turnout. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the 1973 FA Cup parade.

The day the FA Cup victory parade passed through Sunderland in 1973

Eee aye addio we won the Cup. But where were you when Sunderland brought it home?

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th May 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 09:33 BST

Just three days after that epic Wembley win against Leeds United, upwards of one million people watched the FA Cup parade from Carrville to Roker Park.

Every vantage point was filled.

Rooftops, lampposts, balconies, scaffolding, bus stops and grass verges were packed with people.

Here are 15 Sunderland Echo photographs from a day like no other.

These fans packed on to the roof of the Board Inn, East Herrington, and even on to lampposts to get a view.

1. At the Board Inn

These fans packed on to the roof of the Board Inn, East Herrington, and even on to lampposts to get a view. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Durham Road near the Board Inn and the crowds get even deeper.

2. On Durham Road

Durham Road near the Board Inn and the crowds get even deeper. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
What scene outside The Prospect on Durham Road.

3. On top of The Prospect

What scene outside The Prospect on Durham Road. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Durham Road on the way past Thorney Close. Fans were desperate to get as close as they could to the bus.

4. Heading towards town

Durham Road on the way past Thorney Close. Fans were desperate to get as close as they could to the bus. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandWembleyLeeds UnitedSunderland Echo