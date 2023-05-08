The day the FA Cup victory parade passed through Sunderland in 1973
Eee aye addio we won the Cup. But where were you when Sunderland brought it home?
Just three days after that epic Wembley win against Leeds United, upwards of one million people watched the FA Cup parade from Carrville to Roker Park.
Every vantage point was filled.
Rooftops, lampposts, balconies, scaffolding, bus stops and grass verges were packed with people.
Here are 15 Sunderland Echo photographs from a day like no other.
