Sunderland school days in 1974 from Bede to Thorney Close

Sports teams, rehearsing for shows and practising on the gym equipment

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT

If you went to school in Sunderland 50 years ago, this feature should hold great memories for you.

We have 9 photos from Wearside schools in 1974 and they were all provided to us by Bill Hawkins from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Here's a view from St Anthony's, Thornhill, Red House, and Fulwell Juniors.

There's plenty more too but why not have a look for yourselves.

Your Wearside school days as they looked in 1974.

In school 50 years ago

Your Wearside school days as they looked in 1974.

The St Anthony's senior netball team in January 1974.

2. A winning team at St Anthony's

The St Anthony's senior netball team in January 1974.

The Royal Marines Buglers And Drummers got lots of support from the pupils at Boldon School in January 1974.

3. Drumming up support in Boldon

The Royal Marines Buglers And Drummers got lots of support from the pupils at Boldon School in January 1974.

These Red House Junior School pupils were enjoying the climbing equipment in February 1974.

4. Retro at Red House

These Red House Junior School pupils were enjoying the climbing equipment in February 1974.

