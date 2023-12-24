The car which lay hidden in Sunderland for decades

Two amazing finds in one dig

Now that's what you call an amazing find.

In fact, there were two discoveries in one dig when workers in Sunderland dug up an excavation site 50 years ago this month.

First, they uncovered some old railway arches to the south of Monkwearmouth Station.

Two finds in one on this dig in January 1974.

Few people even knew the arches were there - but what happened next was just as breath taking.

As more rubble was removed, the remains of an old car emerged.

It all happened during the demolition of the Royal Hotel for redevelopment in January 1974.

Were you one of the workers on the scheme? Did you watch the work in progress?