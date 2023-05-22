News you can trust since 1873
Looking smart in their school strips.Looking smart in their school strips.
Looking smart in their school strips.

11 Sunderland school football teams in their strips from over the years, see if you can spot yours

It’s one of those days you always remembered – when you first pulled on your school’s football kit.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:33 BST

What a proud moment it was and we want to know what colours your school wore.

Fulwell Juniors played in yellow and blue in 2012, and it was green and black stripes for St Cuthbert’s RC Primary in the same year.

Benedict Biscop played in dark blue in 2013 and so did Grangetown Primary in 2003.

Have a look and then tell us your school’s colours.

The Hylton Castle Primary School team which played in the Echo Ditchburn Primary School Final in 2003.

1. Hylton Castle

The Hylton Castle Primary School team which played in the Echo Ditchburn Primary School Final in 2003. Photo: MM

Here's the St Aidan's under-16 team after winning a cup final in 2007.

2. St Aidan's

Here's the St Aidan's under-16 team after winning a cup final in 2007. Photo: AB

Hetton Lyons Primary, one of the teams in the final of the Hetton and Houghton Primary Schools Euro 2012 football tournament.

3. Hetton Lyons Primary

Hetton Lyons Primary, one of the teams in the final of the Hetton and Houghton Primary Schools Euro 2012 football tournament. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

St Cuthberts RC Primary School team in the SPSFA Julie Anne Thompson finals in 2012.

4. St Cuthberts RC Primary

St Cuthberts RC Primary School team in the SPSFA Julie Anne Thompson finals in 2012. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

