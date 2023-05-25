News you can trust since 1873
Nine more pictures of Sunderland school football teams in their kit

Your Sunderland school's football strips of the past - there's some stylish kit in this lot

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th May 2023, 10:47 BST

It didn't matter whether you were a marauding midfielder, deadly striker or powerful defender - you always had pride when you pulled on your school's football shirt.

That's what all of these players had when they were pictured in these scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Just look at these quality kits from East Herrington, Farringdon, Sunderland High, English Martyrs, St Aidan's and Southmoor.

And then get in touch to share memories of your own. That would be a great result.

Some classy school strips here. See if yours is among them.

Some classy school strips here. See if yours is among them.

Some classy school strips here. See if yours is among them.

The St Aidan's under-12 team in 2012 - and what a smart kit.

The St Aidan's under-12 team in 2012 - and what a smart kit.

The St Aidan's under-12 team in 2012 - and what a smart kit.

The Castle View under-15 team in 2012. Plenty of faces to identify here.

The Castle View under-15 team in 2012. Plenty of faces to identify here.

The Castle View under-15 team in 2012. Plenty of faces to identify here.

English Martyrs RC Primary were the winners of an inter-schools competition at the Stadium of Light in 2003.

English Martyrs RC Primary were the winners of an inter-schools competition at the Stadium of Light in 2003.

English Martyrs RC Primary were the winners of an inter-schools competition at the Stadium of Light in 2003.

