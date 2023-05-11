Nine weird and wonderful ways Sunderland teenagers have travelled to their school proms, including a helicopter and a police van
Talk about turning up in style!
You lot certainly know how to make an entrance on the way to your Sunderland prom.
Some of you have rocked up in a helicopter, open-top bus, fire engine and even a police van.
A beautiful Rolls Royce and a colourful choice of limos have also been among your mode of transport.
Join us for a look at a wonderful selection of wheels – and blades – from Farringdon, Southmoor, Thornhill, Houghton Kepier, and Washington.
