What a journey this one is going to be as we head back to prom rides of the past.

Nine weird and wonderful ways Sunderland teenagers have travelled to their school proms, including a helicopter and a police van

Talk about turning up in style!

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:27 BST

You lot certainly know how to make an entrance on the way to your Sunderland prom.

Some of you have rocked up in a helicopter, open-top bus, fire engine and even a police van.

A beautiful Rolls Royce and a colourful choice of limos have also been among your mode of transport.

Join us for a look at a wonderful selection of wheels – and blades – from Farringdon, Southmoor, Thornhill, Houghton Kepier, and Washington.

These girls arrived at the 2005 Farringdon School prom by helicopter.

1. From the skies

These girls arrived at the 2005 Farringdon School prom by helicopter. Photo: MM

What a car and what an arrival for the Southmoor prom at the Stadium of Light in 2009.

2. Super at Southmoor

What a car and what an arrival for the Southmoor prom at the Stadium of Light in 2009. Photo: AB

An open-top bus journey was a great way to get to the Southmoor prom in 2010.

3. A bus ride to remember

An open-top bus journey was a great way to get to the Southmoor prom in 2010. Photo: TC

A chauffeur, beautiful car and a classic night for these Biddick School students who had their prom at Ramside Hall in 2009.

4. Brilliant at Biddick

A chauffeur, beautiful car and a classic night for these Biddick School students who had their prom at Ramside Hall in 2009. Photo: TY

