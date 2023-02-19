News you can trust since 1873
Looks like you had lots of fun while learning loads as well in Year 3. Here is a reminder.
11 pictures of happy memories from Year 3 at Sunderland schools, featuring pupils from Sunderland High, Grindon Hall, Seaburn Dene, Mill Hill Primary and Shiney Row Primary

It’s time to go back to the classroom once more with a look back at Year 3 scenes you might remember.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago

Look at the Grindon Hall pupils dressed as Romans in 2008 and the Sunderland High School pupils in the gym in 2006.

You might be in our photo from Shiney Row Primary where children were fencing in 2017. Or how about the Mill Hill Primary students playing tennis in 2010.

Enjoy the memories and then get in touch to share your own.

1. Going Roman at Grindon Hall

We're going back to 2008 for this re-enactment of a Roman battle with Steve Richardson and pupils from Grindon Hall.

Photo: CA

2. In the gym in 2006

Pupils from Sunderland High School enjoyed a workout at the Zig Zag gym in the Raich Carter Centre 7 years ago.

Photo: PB

3. Bouncing back to 2009

Lambton Primary School teacher Sarah Jones with some of her Year 3 class having fun on a bouncy castle. They were dressed in 70's costume as part of the school's 30th birthday celebrations 14 years ago.

Photo: KB

4. King Henry Vlll at Seaburn Dene

Actor Ray Irving gave pupils at Seaburn Dene Primary a real treat when he portrayed King Henry Vlll during a visit to the school in 2007.

Photo: CA

Sunderland