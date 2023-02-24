News you can trust since 1873
Year 4 pupils were collecting old football shirts at Barnes Juniors in 2008 to send them to Uganda. Pictured are Rob Slade, Tiffany Eadie, Freya Rayner and Jade Reed.
Nine pictures of Sunderland schoolchildren enjoying Year 4 at Havelock Primary, Town End Primary, St Mary’s, English Martyrs, Wessington Primary and St Benet’s

The school bell has sounded and it’s back to the lessons – but these classroom sessions are all from yesteryear.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 12:11pm

Have a look at these 9 scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives. It looks like the children were having a great time as they collected old football shirts at Barnes Juniors in 2008, tried out a penny farthing at St Benet’s in 2009 and planted bulbs at Wessington Primary in 2004.

We’ve got photos from Havelock Primary, Town End Primary, St Mary’s, English Martyrs and to find out more, get browsing through our retro photo collection.

1. Fundraising at Havelock Primary

These dancers from Year 4 put on a show at Havelock Primary School. They were raising money for the Tsunami Appeal in 2005.

2. Bollywood at English Martyrs

Year 4 pupils at English Martyrs Primary School, in Redcar Road, held a Bollywood presentation as part of a project on Indian culture in 2007.

3. A history lesson at St Benet's

Year 4 pupils from St Benet's RC Primary School visited Monkwearmouth library to learn about the history of the penny-farthing in this photo from 2009.

4. Storytime in Town End Farm

Author James McLelland was the story teller in this classroom session at Town End Farm Primary School in 2006.

