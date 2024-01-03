News you can trust since 1873
Seven memories from Sunderland school days in 1974 looking back at Thorney Close, St Aidan's and Red House

School bands, playground scenes and annual trips

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT

Ten out of ten if you remember these school day scenes from Sunderland in 1974.

Our thanks go to Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society for sharing some superb images from Thorney Close, Red House, St Mary's, South Hylton and more.

If you were off on a school holiday in Greece, playing in the school band or helping the elderly, you might just remember some of these 50 year old moments.

Classroom memories from 50 years ago. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Bringing back your school days

A look back at the Broadway School Band - ready to perform in April 1974.

2. Band time at Broadway

A great day for Dr Who lovers. It's the day a Dalek came to St Aidan's School in June 1974.

3. Out of this world in 1974

These Red House School pupils were paying a visit to local elderly people when this photo was taken in June 1974.

4. Doing great work at Red House

