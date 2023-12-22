News you can trust since 1873
Sign language in Sunderland and nine times we've seen it at shows, Nativities and fundraisers

Scenes from Thorney Close and George Washington Primary Schools

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:07 GMT

A new GCSE in British Sign Language is on the way.

The Government is aiming to have exam board syllabuses approved for the new qualification from September 2025.

In the meantime, sign language has already made a difference on Wearside as these archive Echo photos show.

Take a look at scenes from the Board Inn, Thorney Close School and George Washington Primary.

Sign language played a big part in all of these past Wearside events.

1. Looking back

Board Inn landlord Colin Horn took a sign language course in 1992 as part of a campaign at the Herrington pub. The pub also gave £1,000 cheque to Fred Hardy, chairman of Sunderland Deaf Society.

2. Back in time to the Board Inn

Meet the pupils of Havelock Primary School who learned sign language in 2004. They are, left to right back, Stephanie Carolan, Keiran Parkin, Cortnie Kerr and Jake McGough. Front left to right are Calvin Gibson, Brogan Sweeney, Jessica Lancaster, and Jasmine Crossley.

3. Class at Havelock Primary

Pupils at George Washington Primary School who used sign language during their Nativity in 2007

4. Signing in style

