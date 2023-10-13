News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Celebrating 70 years of the Sunderland school which became Sandhill, remembering its beginning as Thorney Close Secondary Modern

The heart still beats strongly with memories of the secondary modern

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland in 1953.

A year when we celebrated the Queen's Coronation.

It was the same year when SAFC shocked the world by splashing out on three marquee signings - Ray Daniel, Jimmy Cowan and Billy Elliott - to add to the likes of Trevor Ford and Len Shackleton on the books.

Most Popular

And a year when Thorney Close Secondary Modern School was first unveiled to the world.

Hard at work in the boys school.Hard at work in the boys school.
Hard at work in the boys school.

A jewel in Sunderland's crown

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 70th anniversary of the school - whose site later became the home to the new Sandhill View Academy as well as other facilities - is being celebrated.

And we are indebted to the staff for sharing some fantastic images from its archives.

The girls school celebrating a trophy win.The girls school celebrating a trophy win.
The girls school celebrating a trophy win.

Back on that first day, there were prayers and hymns and a speech from Alderman English who described the school as the 'jewel in Sunderland's crown'.

The programme for the opening day.The programme for the opening day.
The programme for the opening day.

They came from all over the world

It stood out as an example of the Wearside post-war building boom and  attracted visitors from all over the world including Nigeria and Australia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a look at these old photographs and guest books from the school.

Visitors from afar left their mark on the school's guest book, including this excerpt from 1956.Visitors from afar left their mark on the school's guest book, including this excerpt from 1956.
Visitors from afar left their mark on the school's guest book, including this excerpt from 1956.

First-class education continues

70 years on, although the school looks incredibly different, its heart remains the same – to provide quality first class education to the community.

Share your memories if you were a former student at the secondary modern. Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland