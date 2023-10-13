Celebrating 70 years of the Sunderland school which became Sandhill, remembering its beginning as Thorney Close Secondary Modern
The heart still beats strongly with memories of the secondary modern
Sunderland in 1953.
A year when we celebrated the Queen's Coronation.
It was the same year when SAFC shocked the world by splashing out on three marquee signings - Ray Daniel, Jimmy Cowan and Billy Elliott - to add to the likes of Trevor Ford and Len Shackleton on the books.
And a year when Thorney Close Secondary Modern School was first unveiled to the world.
A jewel in Sunderland's crown
The 70th anniversary of the school - whose site later became the home to the new Sandhill View Academy as well as other facilities - is being celebrated.
And we are indebted to the staff for sharing some fantastic images from its archives.
Back on that first day, there were prayers and hymns and a speech from Alderman English who described the school as the 'jewel in Sunderland's crown'.
They came from all over the world
It stood out as an example of the Wearside post-war building boom and attracted visitors from all over the world including Nigeria and Australia.
Have a look at these old photographs and guest books from the school.
First-class education continues
70 years on, although the school looks incredibly different, its heart remains the same – to provide quality first class education to the community.
