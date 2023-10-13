Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland in 1953.

A year when we celebrated the Queen's Coronation.

It was the same year when SAFC shocked the world by splashing out on three marquee signings - Ray Daniel, Jimmy Cowan and Billy Elliott - to add to the likes of Trevor Ford and Len Shackleton on the books.

And a year when Thorney Close Secondary Modern School was first unveiled to the world.

Hard at work in the boys school.

A jewel in Sunderland's crown

The 70th anniversary of the school - whose site later became the home to the new Sandhill View Academy as well as other facilities - is being celebrated.

And we are indebted to the staff for sharing some fantastic images from its archives.

The girls school celebrating a trophy win.

Back on that first day, there were prayers and hymns and a speech from Alderman English who described the school as the 'jewel in Sunderland's crown'.

The programme for the opening day.

They came from all over the world

It stood out as an example of the Wearside post-war building boom and attracted visitors from all over the world including Nigeria and Australia.

Have a look at these old photographs and guest books from the school.

Visitors from afar left their mark on the school's guest book, including this excerpt from 1956.

First-class education continues

70 years on, although the school looks incredibly different, its heart remains the same – to provide quality first class education to the community.