How Sunderland celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953 with street parties, dressing up and food fit for royalty
Sunderland partied in style when the last Coronation was held.
The town was festooned with flags, bunting, street parties and people having a great time. And the Sunderland Echo photographers were there to capture the atmosphere. We have recorded it on film for one more look at a piece of Wearside history, watch our video above to re-live the milestone.
Even the buses got dressed up
A bus was decorated in Coronation colours and it had lights on it.
So was Crosby's shop in Hendon Road, and houses – including one in the aptly named Coronation Street – were bedecked with flags.
Meanwhile, Vaux prepared their horses to take part in a Coronation parade.
There were parties galore
And the rest of the town partied in fantastic style. They got dressed up in Shotley Avenue, St Gabriel's Hall, South Hylton, Thompson Memorial Hall, Thorney Close Junior School and West Boldon Womens Club.
Did your relatives talk about the Queen's Coronation? Tell us about it. Email [email protected].