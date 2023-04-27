News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
9 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
10 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
12 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
13 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
15 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

How Sunderland celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953 with street parties, dressing up and food fit for royalty

Sunderland partied in style when the last Coronation was held.

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The town was festooned with flags, bunting, street parties and people having a great time. And the Sunderland Echo photographers were there to capture the atmosphere. We have recorded it on film for one more look at a piece of Wearside history, watch our video above to re-live the milestone.

Even the buses got dressed up

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A bus was decorated in Coronation colours and it had lights on it.

The illuminated Coronation bus in Sunderland.The illuminated Coronation bus in Sunderland.
The illuminated Coronation bus in Sunderland.
Most Popular

So was Crosby's shop in Hendon Road, and houses – including one in the aptly named Coronation Street – were bedecked with flags.

Meanwhile, Vaux prepared their horses to take part in a Coronation parade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Nine pictures from the day Princess Anne paid a visit to Pennywell in Sunderland...

There were parties galore

The West Boldon Women's Club Coronation party, 70 years ago.The West Boldon Women's Club Coronation party, 70 years ago.
The West Boldon Women's Club Coronation party, 70 years ago.

And the rest of the town partied in fantastic style. They got dressed up in Shotley Avenue, St Gabriel's Hall, South Hylton, Thompson Memorial Hall, Thorney Close Junior School and West Boldon Womens Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Did your relatives talk about the Queen's Coronation? Tell us about it. Email [email protected].

The Coronation for King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The rain did not stop these youngsters from enjoying their Coronation Day tea. They were some of 200 Monkwearmouth children who attended a party in Thompson Memorial Hall.The rain did not stop these youngsters from enjoying their Coronation Day tea. They were some of 200 Monkwearmouth children who attended a party in Thompson Memorial Hall.
The rain did not stop these youngsters from enjoying their Coronation Day tea. They were some of 200 Monkwearmouth children who attended a party in Thompson Memorial Hall.
Related topics:CoronationElizabeth IISunderlandCharles IIISunderland EchoQueen