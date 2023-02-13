Nine pictures of children enjoying happy times in Year 2 at Sunderland schools

From Hylton Castle to Hill View and Silksworth to St Paul’s. We’ve got Year 2 school photos for you to enjoy from years gone by.

It’s a feast of fun and we hope you love this reminder of the day children dressed as clowns at Hylton Castle Primary in 2008, or did a cheerleading routine at Hill View Primary in 2007.

Were you at Grindon Hall Christian School when they did a project on fairy tales in 2008? Or how about the 2010 scene from a violin playing session at Thorney Close Primary?

That’s just for starters. Find out more by looking through our collection.

1 . Happy at Hill View These young cheerleaders at Hill View Primary were celebrating SAFC's promotion to the Premiership in 2007 with a dance routine. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2 . Circus time at Hylton Castle Pupils dressed up as clowns for Circus Week at Hylton Castle Primary School in 2008. Photo: se Photo Sales

3 . An important lesson in 2014 Pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School visited the Tesco Extra store in Newcastle Road. Pictured with Michael Boyle customer assistant were Year 2 pupils Zac Schonewald, Rebecca Carter, Maddy Scott and Alisha Ord. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4 . Musical in 2010 Year 2 pupils at Thorney Close Primary were enjoying a violin lesson when this 2010 photo was taken. Photo: CA Photo Sales