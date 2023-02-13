Nine pictures of children enjoying happy times in Year 2 at Sunderland schools
From Hylton Castle to Hill View and Silksworth to St Paul’s. We’ve got Year 2 school photos for you to enjoy from years gone by.
It’s a feast of fun and we hope you love this reminder of the day children dressed as clowns at Hylton Castle Primary in 2008, or did a cheerleading routine at Hill View Primary in 2007.
Were you at Grindon Hall Christian School when they did a project on fairy tales in 2008? Or how about the 2010 scene from a violin playing session at Thorney Close Primary?
That’s just for starters. Find out more by looking through our collection.
