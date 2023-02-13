News you can trust since 1873
Hoping you enjoy a trip back to the Year 2 classroom.
Nine pictures of children enjoying happy times in Year 2 at Sunderland schools

From Hylton Castle to Hill View and Silksworth to St Paul’s. We’ve got Year 2 school photos for you to enjoy from years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago

It’s a feast of fun and we hope you love this reminder of the day children dressed as clowns at Hylton Castle Primary in 2008, or did a cheerleading routine at Hill View Primary in 2007.

Were you at Grindon Hall Christian School when they did a project on fairy tales in 2008? Or how about the 2010 scene from a violin playing session at Thorney Close Primary?

That’s just for starters. Find out more by looking through our collection.

1. Happy at Hill View

These young cheerleaders at Hill View Primary were celebrating SAFC's promotion to the Premiership in 2007 with a dance routine.

Photo: PB

2. Circus time at Hylton Castle

Pupils dressed up as clowns for Circus Week at Hylton Castle Primary School in 2008.

Photo: se

3. An important lesson in 2014

Pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School visited the Tesco Extra store in Newcastle Road. Pictured with Michael Boyle customer assistant were Year 2 pupils Zac Schonewald, Rebecca Carter, Maddy Scott and Alisha Ord.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

4. Musical in 2010

Year 2 pupils at Thorney Close Primary were enjoying a violin lesson when this 2010 photo was taken.

Photo: CA

