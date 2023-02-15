News you can trust since 1873
Iconic scenes from the last days of the Vaux Brewery in 1999.
The last days of Sunderland's Vaux Brewery in nine pictures - when the workers and the famous horses left the site

The former Vaux brewery site is back in the news and we want your memories of the famous Sunderland landmark.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 12:21pm

We have nine views of the building which was once an industrial mainstay in Wearside history.

Were you one of the workers who were photographed on their last day at work. Do you remember the majestic Vaux horses?

Our retro focus has returned to Vaux after city chiefs said they would press ahead with the development of Sunderland’s Vaux site despite the collapse of the firm contracted to build dozens of new homes.

Re-live the brewery’s last year in 1999 through these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Last day at work

Vaux workers on their last day in 1999. Did you work at the brewery back then?

2. Saying goodbye

A final farewell between colleagues in this Vaux photo from 1999.

3. One last chat

Frank Nicholson talks to Vaux workers on the brewery's last day

4. A glimpse inside

A look inside the brewery shortly before it closed.

