The last days of Sunderland's Vaux Brewery in nine pictures - when the workers and the famous horses left the site
The former Vaux brewery site is back in the news and we want your memories of the famous Sunderland landmark.
We have nine views of the building which was once an industrial mainstay in Wearside history.
Were you one of the workers who were photographed on their last day at work. Do you remember the majestic Vaux horses?
Our retro focus has returned to Vaux after city chiefs said they would press ahead with the development of Sunderland’s Vaux site despite the collapse of the firm contracted to build dozens of new homes.
Re-live the brewery’s last year in 1999 through these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Page 1 of 3