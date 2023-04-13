Full list of big screen locations where you can watch King Charles III’s coronation in Sunderland revealed
Locations in Sunderland where you can watch the coronation of King Charles on a big screen have been confirmed.
Sunderland will host a number of big screens around the city for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. The big screens will allow the public to watch the historic coronation together as a community, with locations spread out across Sunderland.
The coronation of King Charles will be the first in the UK since 1953 when the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. On coronation day, the King will travel in special carriages from Buckingham Palace, along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey, where will then be crowned King.
Big screens are set to be put up in 57 different places across the UK as communities witness and celebrate the historic moment. Below is a full list of big screen locations in Sunderland for the coronation of King Charles III.
King Charles coronation Sunderland: Full list of big screen locations
- Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre
- Washington Galleries, Sunderland
- Hylton Castle, Sunderland
- Backhouse Park, Sunderland
- Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland
- Barnes Park - Sunderland
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
The coronation of King Charles III, will take place on Saturday, May 6. The event will be followed by a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7 and a bank holiday on Monday, May 8.