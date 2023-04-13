Sunderland will host a number of big screens around the city for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. The big screens will allow the public to watch the historic coronation together as a community, with locations spread out across Sunderland.

The coronation of King Charles will be the first in the UK since 1953 when the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. On coronation day, the King will travel in special carriages from Buckingham Palace , along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey , where will then be crowned King.

Big screens are set to be put up in 57 different places across the UK as communities witness and celebrate the historic moment. Below is a full list of big screen locations in Sunderland for the coronation of King Charles III.

Keel Square / Park Lane, Sunderland City Centre

Washington Galleries, Sunderland

Hylton Castle, Sunderland

Backhouse Park, Sunderland

Rectory Park, Coalfields, Sunderland

Barnes Park - Sunderland

When is the coronation of King Charles III?