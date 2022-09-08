The summer holidays are officially over and the classrooms of Sunderland and County Durham are full of youngsters ready to learn.

What do you remember of your own school days? Did you go to Simpson Street or Southmoor, Thornhill or Thorney Close?

Did you love a woodwork class? We’ve chiselled out a memory just for you in some fantastic archive pictures.

Or how about a music session? Tune up with these school-day memories, which come to us courtesy of Bill Hawkins from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Let’s take a wander down the school corridors of the past with 11 photographs from the vault.

1. In the playground Simpson Street School in 1967. Did you go there, and what are your fondest memories of play time? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Carving up memories at Thorney Close Mr St Julien's woodwork class at Thorney Close Secondary Modern Boys School in 1954. What was your best project? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Dinner time School meals at St Patrick's in 1975. What was your favourite meal at school? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. Diamond memories Gathering round for a story at Diamond Hall Junior School in 1992. Was it really 30 years ago? Photo: Bill Hawkins.