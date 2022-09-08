Growing up in Sunderland: 11 Sunderland school photos from the past as class gets back in session
The days of ink wells, blackboards and pink custard and cake for after your lunch. It’s time for a retro trip to the classroom with some chool memories.
The summer holidays are officially over and the classrooms of Sunderland and County Durham are full of youngsters ready to learn.
What do you remember of your own school days? Did you go to Simpson Street or Southmoor, Thornhill or Thorney Close?
Did you love a woodwork class? We’ve chiselled out a memory just for you in some fantastic archive pictures.
Or how about a music session? Tune up with these school-day memories, which come to us courtesy of Bill Hawkins from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Let’s take a wander down the school corridors of the past with 11 photographs from the vault.
