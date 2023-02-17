Nine retro pictures of Sunderland pub landlords as we toast the hosts of The Dagmar, Fitzgeralds, The Board Inn and more

Here’s to the landlords who have given us a smile, warm words and our favourite tipple over the years.
We have nine photos of Sunderland and County Durham pubs as well as the landlords, landladies, licensees and managers who made them so special.
So if you loved a trip to the Dagmar in 2006, or The Monument in Penshaw in 2009, this is the place for you.
Let’s get a retro round of photos in.
1. Cup day at Fitzgeralds
A 2004 reminder of Matt Alldis at Fitzgeralds. He was in the picture with Stokoe's Trophy beer in advance of the FA Cup semi-final.
Photo: PB
2. Phil Morrison
Here is the Dagmar in 2006. Landlord Phil Morrison is pictured with regulars at the pub in Witherwack.
Photo: KB
3. Over at the Wavendon
George Halliday at the Wavendon in 2009 and it looks like he had big plans for St George's Day that year.
Photo: TY
4. The Board Inn
Colin Horn, right, of the Board Inn, Herrington, in 1992.He took a sign language course and was pictured with Bass retail operations manager Andrew Pallister and retail operations director John Weir, as well as Fred Hardy, chairman of Sunderland Deaf Society.
Photo: Sunderland Echo