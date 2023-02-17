News you can trust since 1873
Back to the bar for these archive scenes. We hope they bring back great memories.
Nine retro pictures of Sunderland pub landlords as we toast the hosts of The Dagmar, Fitzgeralds, The Board Inn and more

Here’s to the landlords who have given us a smile, warm words and our favourite tipple over the years.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 5:21pm

We have nine photos of Sunderland and County Durham pubs as well as the landlords, landladies, licensees and managers who made them so special.

So if you loved a trip to the Dagmar in 2006, or The Monument in Penshaw in 2009, this is the place for you.

Let’s get a retro round of photos in.

1. Cup day at Fitzgeralds

A 2004 reminder of Matt Alldis at Fitzgeralds. He was in the picture with Stokoe's Trophy beer in advance of the FA Cup semi-final.

2. Phil Morrison

Here is the Dagmar in 2006. Landlord Phil Morrison is pictured with regulars at the pub in Witherwack.

3. Over at the Wavendon

George Halliday at the Wavendon in 2009 and it looks like he had big plans for St George's Day that year.

4. The Board Inn

Colin Horn, right, of the Board Inn, Herrington, in 1992.He took a sign language course and was pictured with Bass retail operations manager Andrew Pallister and retail operations director John Weir, as well as Fred Hardy, chairman of Sunderland Deaf Society.

SunderlandCounty Durham