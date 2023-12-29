When Sunderland children saw their dreams come true

Dreams which came true for these Wearside children

It's great when a plan comes together.

And it did for these Sunderland children when their dreams came true in times gone by.

They day of their lives

Tell us if you remember these big days for Liam Roberts, Patrick Docherty and Andrew Rowland.

In 1996, Liam Roberts had a third birthday to remember, thanks to the police.

Ever since he could talk, Liam had been mad keen about the boys in blue.

His grandmother Irene Logan wrote to Farringdon Police asking if he could visit on his third birthday.

Liam Roberts big day when he got to visit the police in 1996.

Pc Ian Brunskill, schools liaison officer, made the dream come true and here he is with Liam outside Farringdon police station.

On parade in Farringdon

Patrick Docherty, 12, was just as happy with his dream come true.,

In 1985, the St Aidan's School pupil was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.

Firefighter for the day. That's Patrick Docherty, 12 of St Aidan's School in 1985.

Here he is having fun during an inspection.

Andrew's big day was in 1979.

He launched a 15,000 ton ship

The South Hylton youngster was only nine when he achieved his dream of launching a ship.

Andrew Rowland who launched the SD 14 Thai Binh from the new covered-in berth of Austin and Pickersgill in 1979.

He pressed the button to officially set the new SD 14 Thai Binh on her way from the Austin and Pickersgill yard.

It was a 15,000 ton cargo liner and the Echo made his dream come true when we got in touch with Austin and Pickersgill, whose chairman Derek Kimber offered every co-operation.

Derek also got the consent of the ship’s Vietnamese owners for Andrew to launch it.

Andrew was chauffeur-driven to the venue, met Austin and Pickersgill bosses and was fitted with his own yellow helmet before doing the duties of a VIP.