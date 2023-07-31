Nine pictures of Sunderland streets in the past, as requested by you

9 yesteryear photos of your streets in Sunderland

You asked: And we answered with all of these Sunderland Echo archive photos of your streets.

We wanted to know which roads past or present you wanted us to find photos of in our vaults.

We came up with all of these and plenty more to come in features in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, see what we found of Falmouth Road, Knox Square, St Luke's Road and Hylton Road - plus more besides.

2 . Some of the staff and pupils at Hastings Hill Academy, Tilbury Road, who raised over £600 during the Macmilan Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning in 2013. Some of the staff and pupils at Hastings Hill Academy, Tilbury Road, who raised over £600 during the Macmilan Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning in 2013. Photo Sales

3 . A look down Carlisle Terrace in 2014. A look down Carlisle Terrace in 2014. Photo Sales

4 . Pond dipping at the new Secret Garden in Falmouth Road, Pallion, were Thomas Cunningham (7) (left) and Erin Mackenzie (6) both of South Hylton, in 2011. Pond dipping at the new Secret Garden in Falmouth Road, Pallion, were Thomas Cunningham (7) (left) and Erin Mackenzie (6) both of South Hylton, in 2011. Photo Sales

