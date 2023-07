You've walked past them all. Here they are when they were first built in Sunderland

All of these Sunderland buildings are well known landmarks.

But who remembers when they were first being built.

The Seaburn Hotel in the 1930s, Hylton Bridge in the 1970s and The Stack just three years ago.

We have all these and more in a Sunderland Echo look back at the earliest days of some of Wearside's well known sights.

Some of Sunderland's most recognised structures during their construction phase.

A familiar sight. It's the Seaburn Hotel under construction in 1936.

Sunderland Eye Infirmary in 1938.

Thornhill Comprehensive School, being built at a cost of more than £530,000 in 1964.