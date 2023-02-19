Nine Pancake Day pictures from the past as Sunderland counts down to Shrove Tuesday - St Anthony's School, The Seaburn Hotel and Sunderland Polytechnic all feature
You love a Pancake Day event on Wearside.
The Sunderland Echo archives have loads of photos of pancake racing in Seaburn, Washington and Durham.
If you were not racing with them, you were making them in Monkwearmouth College in 1975 and Sunderland Polytechnic in 1984.
But that’s enough from us. Have a look through our collection for some Shrove Tuesday memories.
