Racing, mixing, tossing and sampling. It was all going on in these retro Pancake Day scenes.
Nine Pancake Day pictures from the past as Sunderland counts down to Shrove Tuesday - St Anthony's School, The Seaburn Hotel and Sunderland Polytechnic all feature

You love a Pancake Day event on Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago

The Sunderland Echo archives have loads of photos of pancake racing in Seaburn, Washington and Durham.

If you were not racing with them, you were making them in Monkwearmouth College in 1975 and Sunderland Polytechnic in 1984.

But that’s enough from us. Have a look through our collection for some Shrove Tuesday memories.

1. Serving at Seaburn

The Seaburn pancake race in 1988. It looks bracing on the seafront in this Shrove Tuesday photo.

2. Competing in 2000

The Asda Leechmere v Sainsbury Silksworth pancake race 23 years ago. Paul Kerr, of Asda, was showing his delight at winning the race with fellow competitor Harry Brown also in the picture.

3. Mixing at JFK Primary

Fairtrade banana ice cream and pancakes to go with it. Sounds yummy at JFK Primary School in 2012 where Lennon Conlon, 8, was in the picture with Shirley Alderson from Sainsbury's. Also pictured left to right; Emily Gilmaney, 9, Holly Young, 8, and Kelly-Ann Gordon aged 10.

4. A scene from St Anthony's

Pancake making at St Anthony's School in 2008. Recognise anyone?

