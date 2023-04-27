This was 1973 and nothing was going to stop tens of thousands of Mackems from lapping up every moment of SAFC’s FA Cup Final adventure. As May 5 approached, Sunderland went football crazy.

Chris Cordner looks at how Wearside prepared for one of the biggest days in its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Stokoe prepared for the Cup Final by polishing the boots of every one of his players. It was another act which endeared the Black Cats boss to the faithful.

Meanwhile, the fans themselves were getting ready for May 5 by booking their places on coaches, trains, or in a spare seat in their mate’s car. The logistical operation was huge.

14 trains and 60 buses left Wearside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Rail laid on 14 trains and they took 7,000 fans from Sunderland to London King’s Cross throughout the night of May 4 into May 5. At least one left Sunderland every hour.

Sunderland Supporters Association chartered the BR League Liner train to take fans south. They were the lucky ones. They had a lie-in and didnt have to set off until 7.30am on Cup Final day.

The excitement was reaching fever pitch as Sunderland prepared for FA Cup Final day.

Others were on their way from midnight – or earlier – and the demand for travel was almost neverending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Viscount planes were chartered to take 60 supporters each to London.

United Automobile Company had around 60 coaches booked to leave Sunderland. Bosses vowed to keep take bookings until the last minute to make sure everyone got a seat.

The whole operation fast became the biggest mass exodus ever to leave Sunderland.

Sunderland fans ready for their big day in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were they the first to arrive in London?

Forty-five members of the Washington Westwood Club had their own bus booked. Paddy Gough was the organiser and he made sure that every one on board had a Cup Final ticket.

They were believed to be the first Wearside fans into London on May 5 – unless you can tell us different?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Washington Westwood Club was on its way to Wembley in 1973.

But the people who stayed back in Sunderland were determined not to miss out on the fun.

Everywhere you looked, the town was ramping up its excitement as the big day approached.

From Joplings to Binns and Bergs to Books, the shops had their windows decorated in red and white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a ball at Hepworths

At Hepworths clothing factory, staff got their hands on rosettes, photographs, in fact anything in Sunderland colours, and covered the walls of the whole building in it.

There were plans for street parties, either on Cup Final day or when the team came home, hopefully with the FA Cup, including this one in Knox Square.

Fans at Sunderland Station in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland was ready. Next stop Wembley and a day of destiny.

What do you remember of the build-up to the 1973 FA Cup Final? Did you work in a shop which was decked out in red and white?

Were you on one of the trains or buses which went to London. We want you to re-live the atmosphere. Get in touch and describe it all by emailing [email protected].

Staff from Hepworths had great fun when they decorated the whole factory in red and white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among a number of street parties held in Southwick to celebrate Sunderland's FA Cup triumph was one held in Knox Square.