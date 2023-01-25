Remembering Binns in Sunderland: 15 pictures capturing the last week of department store as we mark 30th anniversary of closure
It’s 30 years ago this week since a famous store shut its doors in Sunderland forever.
We have 15 photos from the last week of Binns. They show everything from the empty shelves in the curtain section to shoppers having a last cuppa in the cafe.
To mark the anniversary, we are chronicling the final memories of the Fawcett Street favourite with a day-by-day look at its final week.
