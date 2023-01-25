News you can trust since 1873
So many memories of the well known store. Have a look and then share your own.
Remembering Binns in Sunderland: 15 pictures capturing the last week of department store as we mark 30th anniversary of closure

It’s 30 years ago this week since a famous store shut its doors in Sunderland forever.

By Chris Cordner
6 hours ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 4:50pm

We have 15 photos from the last week of Binns. They show everything from the empty shelves in the curtain section to shoppers having a last cuppa in the cafe.

To mark the anniversary, we are chronicling the final memories of the Fawcett Street favourite with a day-by-day look at its final week.

1. Party time

Binns staff were pictured at their last Christmas party on January 25, 1993.

Photo: SE

2. A final cuppa

Sisters Sarah Gold and Joyce Middleton enjoy a last cuppa in the cafe on January 26, 1993.

Photo: SE

3. Empty shelves

Half price sale for the last few items in this section of Binns on January 26, 1993.

Photo: se

4. Sign of the times

A message to customers in the last week of trading.

Photo: se

