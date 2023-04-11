News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
4 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
4 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
A sample of Sunderland's social scene from May 1973.A sample of Sunderland's social scene from May 1973.
A sample of Sunderland's social scene from May 1973.

Remembering Sunderland's nightlife in 1973, and the nightclubs and pubs we enjoyed in the week we won the FA Cup

Can you remember what you did in the week Sunderland won the FA Cup – other than watching the match.

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST

From the ABC to La Strada and the Mecca Bowl to the Top Rank. There was plenty to do in Sunderland in that amazing 7 days.

Discos, dances, and plenty of choices at the pictures too.

But which did you choose? Join us as we re-live Sunderland’s night scene from May 1973.

If you could not cope with the pre-match nerves, you could get along to an all-night horror show at the ABC. From 11pm on May 4 to 7am on May 5, it showed 5 feature films which were Twisted Nerve, Gorgo, Jack the Ripper, Catacombs and Flesh and the Fiends. And it was only 82 pence for a seat in the circle.

1. On at the ABC

If you could not cope with the pre-match nerves, you could get along to an all-night horror show at the ABC. From 11pm on May 4 to 7am on May 5, it showed 5 feature films which were Twisted Nerve, Gorgo, Jack the Ripper, Catacombs and Flesh and the Fiends. And it was only 82 pence for a seat in the circle. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Dixon Square was the place to be for a Cup Final party. It did not matter if Sunderland won, lost or drew. The Mr Jenkins club was planning a 'Big Cup Final Party'. Tell us if you were there.

2. Memories from Mr Jenkins

Dixon Square was the place to be for a Cup Final party. It did not matter if Sunderland won, lost or drew. The Mr Jenkins club was planning a 'Big Cup Final Party'. Tell us if you were there. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Member could watch the Cup Final in the Club Bar at the Mecca Bowl on a colour TV and the Newcastle Road venue had a licence until 5.30pm.

3. Mecca Centre, Newcastle Road March 1979 old ref number 45-7223 formerly known as The Locarno

Member could watch the Cup Final in the Club Bar at the Mecca Bowl on a colour TV and the Newcastle Road venue had a licence until 5.30pm. Photo: SE

Photo Sales
The cabaret act was House at La Strada on May 5. Or you could watch 'a soccer match on TV'.

4. Cabaret and a match

The cabaret act was House at La Strada on May 5. Or you could watch 'a soccer match on TV'. Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sunderland