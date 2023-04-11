Can you remember what you did in the week Sunderland won the FA Cup – other than watching the match.
From the ABC to La Strada and the Mecca Bowl to the Top Rank. There was plenty to do in Sunderland in that amazing 7 days.
Discos, dances, and plenty of choices at the pictures too.
But which did you choose? Join us as we re-live Sunderland’s night scene from May 1973.
1. On at the ABC
If you could not cope with the pre-match nerves, you could get along to an all-night horror show at the ABC. From 11pm on May 4 to 7am on May 5, it showed 5 feature films which were Twisted Nerve, Gorgo, Jack the Ripper, Catacombs and Flesh and the Fiends. And it was only 82 pence for a seat in the circle. Photo: se
2. Memories from Mr Jenkins
Dixon Square was the place to be for a Cup Final party. It did not matter if Sunderland won, lost or drew. The Mr Jenkins club was planning a 'Big Cup Final Party'. Tell us if you were there. Photo: se
3. Mecca Centre, Newcastle Road March 1979 old ref number 45-7223 formerly known as The Locarno
Member could watch the Cup Final in the Club Bar at the Mecca Bowl on a colour TV and the Newcastle Road venue had a licence until 5.30pm. Photo: SE
4. Cabaret and a match
The cabaret act was House at La Strada on May 5. Or you could watch 'a soccer match on TV'. Photo: se