But it was touch and go whether the last launch from the South Docks yard of Austin and Pickersgill would happen on time.

Shipyard workers felt that the high winds during the day might lead to the postponement of the launch of the SD 14 Australind from the yard, which marked the end of an era in Wear shipbuilding.

Many retired shipyard workers who spent their lives in the former Bartram’s shipyard would be going to watch the last ship go down the slipway.

The last ship launch from the Austin and Pickersgill South Docks yard.

Last day at the yard

It had also been hoped that Robert Bartram, the last living member of the older generation of Sunderland shipbuilding families, would have been able to attend the launch with his wife, but they were both unwell.

For many local craftsmen, it was the last day in the yard, with most of them transferring to the undercover complex in Southwick.

We also have an Echo archive reminder of the day, also in March 1978, when the Duchess of Kent came to Sunderland to open the new berth at the Southwick shipyard.

Pictured with the yard's last ship, the Australind, waiting to down the ways in 1978.

A reputation all over the world

Bartram’s had a world famous reputation in shipbuilding circles for nearly 150 years. It was also the only shipyard in the UK to launch ships directly into the North Sea.

Did you work in one of Sunderland’s shipyards and can you remember who your colleagues were.

Or is there a factory in another industry you would like us to recall in our nostalgia section?

The Duchess of Kent talks to the people of Sunderland in March 1978.

The Duchess of Kent in Sunderland to unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the new berth at the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill Ltd.