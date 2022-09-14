It was in July 1977 when ten miles of crowds gathered to see Her Majesty on a Royal visit to Wearside and so did 18 Vaux horses.

Chris Cordner recalls a very special day in Sunderland history.

Half a million people lined every foot of the ten-mile route through Sunderland.

Her Majesty in Sunderland and Washington in 1977.

Workers left shipyards, factories, shops and offices to add their cheers to the thousands packing the route, many of whom gathered more than three hours before the Queen and Prince Philip arrived.

The town centre was almost deserted for half an hour as most of the large stores closed their doors and shop assistants and shoppers flocked to the streets.

Flags bought to celebrate the Jubilee week-end were brought out to give a colourful welcome to Her Majesty.

The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at the borough boundary from South Shields and all along the route they were greeted by cheering crowds.

Michael Reay, from Grangetown, took his Union Jack bedspread with him when he waited to see the Queen.

Thousands of school-children were led from their classrooms to catch a rare glimpse of the Queen as she drove past slowing down at several points to acknowledge the crowds.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were greeted by a special “Roker Roar” when they arrived 40 minutes late after the motorcade had slowly passed through throngs of Wearsiders from toddlers to great-grandmothers who lined the seafront from Whitburn to Roker.

Elsewhere in town, 18 famous Vaux Brewery horses were well groomed and turned out to see the Queen travel down St Mary’s Way outside the brewery.

They were assembled on the Vaux car park along with nine drays.

Passing through the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill.

Michael Reay made sure he gave the Queen a warm Wearside welcome when he took his bedspread to his roadside spot on the Royal route.

It was a Union Jack bedspread which was so big, his family had to help him display it for the Queen. Does this bring back memories for you?

Shop assistant John Collins, 17, had his own Royal wait in 1977.

He spent four hours under the scissors of Sunderland hairdresser Stephen Kee while he created the colourful emblem of the Union Jack on the back of his head. However, John's employers told him ' "Get rid of it by Monday''.

Shop assistant John Collins (17) spent four hours at the barbers while he had the Union Jack put on the back of his head in 1977.

Just to give you a reminder of other news in 1977, sporting legend Muhammad Ali drew huge crowds when he boxed four different opponents at the Sporting Club of Washington.

He stepped into the ring after posing for photographs and the crowd quickly showed their appreciation to the good-looking champion.

Ali had a tremendous week-end in the North East and was due to leave at 11am but he was so exhausted his departure was put back by five hours to allow him to recover.

A dozen families were evacuated from their homes in Silksworth when a mini earthquake’ rocked buildings and lifted cars and kerbstones.

As houses in Castlereagh Street shuddered, lights flashed on and off and rumblings came from deep underground last night.

Shipyard scaffolder Gordon Graham met his son along the royal route. Eddie was in the school party from Castletown Primary.

