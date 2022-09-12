The South Shields boy who asked the Queen and Prince Philip for a cheese and tomato sandwich on royal visit at Gypsies Green
Mea Deen will never forget the day he met the Queen.
The South Shields youngster went up to the Her Majesty and Prince Philip in 1977 and asked if they had a cheese and tomato sandwich!
He was only five at the time and was captured on camera as he ran towards the Royal car at Gypsies Green with his brother Fazel chasing after him.
Mea is 50 now and lives in Seaham, but he still remembers the day he made an impression.
"My dad jokingly said ‘go and ask Prince Philip for a cheese and tomato sandwich’.”
Five-year-old Mea decided he would actually do it! He recalled: “I broke through the security and sprinted towards the car before my dad had even finished the sentence."
The whole incident was caught on camera by photographer Freddie Mudditt.
Mea admitted: “I never did get that cheese and tomato sandwich.”
But he got a ‘full force’ rocketing from his dad when he got back in among the spectators.
It was quite some memory from the Silver Jubilee year and he added: “I can remember that everyone was ranting and raving about the Jubilee.
"My mam said to us ‘we are going to go to Gypsies Green’ and the crowds were huge. We were stood at the top.”
But Mea wasn’t at the top of the stadium for long as he made his sprint for the running track with Fazel, who was aged 6 at the time and is now 51, in full pursuit.
Life has treated Mea well since then. He spent four years in the British Army before becoming a singer. He has appeared on stages in the North East’s pubs and clubs ever since.
