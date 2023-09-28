Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here's a Wearside fact that not many people know.

Thompson Park may be a well-known park in Sunderland but that's not it's proper name.

It is Mary Thompson Park and Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, tells us more.

An unusual agreement between a brother and sister. That's what triggered the chain of events which led to the naming of a Sunderland park.

Mary Thompson lived in The Grange on the site of where the park now stands.

The Grange was built around 1800 for Sir James Laing, the local shipbuilder and older brother of Philip Laing.

The Grange in a state of disrepair.

A vow which changed history

They started shipbuilding on the Wear in 1792, and they were the founders of Sir James Laing’s shipyard.

On Laing’s death in 1829, The Grange was acquired by George Hudson - a local ropemaker and shipowner who had rope works in Fulwell Road.

Hudson moved into the house along with his sister, Margaret. They both vowed never to marry and each kept their word.

A huge bequest to the town

It meant there were no children to inherit the property. When Hudson died in 1884 the main beneficiaries were two distant cousins, Mary and Margaret Thompson.

In the park in 2008

Mary died in 1901 but her sister continued to live at The Grange until the 1930s. On Margaret’s death, she bequeathed in her will 25 acres of land to the town.

Thompson Park bowling green in 1974.

A further five acres were set aside for the creation of the Margaret Thompson Park.

The Change For Life event in the park in 2013.

The house decayed but the legacy carried on

By then the house itself had deteriorated and the estate was basically a farm with housing for its workers.

The name ‘The Grange’ is carried on in the area through the public house, which today stands on the corner of Newcastle Road and Thompson Road.

However, it is perhaps a little sad that Margaret Thompson’s bequest is very little known within the city.

So much history in the archives

Thanks to Philip for another great piece of Sunderland history.

Thompson park play area in 1967.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.