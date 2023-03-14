News you can trust since 1873
Here is Newcastle Road from the 1970s onwards. See if these photos bring back memories for you.
11 memories from Sunderland's Newcastle Road over the years, from the FA Cup parade to the Excel bowling alley

A street with a bowling alley, speedway track, pubs, baths and a kindergarten. That’s Newcastle Road.

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT

Here it is in 11 memories from the Sunderland Echo archives as we put the nostalgia focus on another part of Wearside.

Our photo collection takes us from 1973 onwards, so enjoy 50 years of memories.

Nixon's Motors was opposite Crozier Street on Newcastle Road. It was next door to Northern Autoport and was a Daf main dealer in the early 1970s.

1. Filling up in 1973

Nixon's Motors was opposite Crozier Street on Newcastle Road. It was next door to Northern Autoport and was a Daf main dealer in the early 1970s. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Riders jockeying for position in a heat of the Knock Out Cup Round 1, second leg, between Sunderland and Teesside at Newcastle Road speedway track in June 1973.

2. Speedway action

Riders jockeying for position in a heat of the Knock Out Cup Round 1, second leg, between Sunderland and Teesside at Newcastle Road speedway track in June 1973. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A line of cars face the snowy conditions on Newcastle Road in January 1977.

3. Snowy in 1977

A line of cars face the snowy conditions on Newcastle Road in January 1977. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The winning bowlers from a competition at Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road in 1990, left to right: Gaynor Culkin, Joanne Reynolds, Nicola Christie, Michael Snow and Jamie Christie.

4. Winners all

The winning bowlers from a competition at Sunderland Bowl in Newcastle Road in 1990, left to right: Gaynor Culkin, Joanne Reynolds, Nicola Christie, Michael Snow and Jamie Christie. Photo: Sunderland Echo

SunderlandSunderland Echo