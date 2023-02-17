‘Community garden centre’ approved for Thompson Park in Southwick

Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application for Thompson Park in the Southwick ward.

The bid from Sunderland Home Grown Community Interest Company (CIC), which is already based at the park, aimed to set up a new community facility at a more prominent location.

The social enterprise already trades as a garden centre providing opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and mental health problems through training and employment opportunities, as well as promoting therapeutic horticulture.

Thompson Park in Southwick. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

From its base in Thompson Park, where it has been working since 2017, it offers experiences managing working plant nurseries, vegetable gardens and landscaping.

The proposed new garden centre, on part of Thompson Park’s existing car park, aims to boost facilities and make it easier for people to find the CIC.

As part of the development, fencing with double access gates was proposed as well as a shop building, a twin span poly tunnel/canopy, two steel shipping containers with solar panels to the roof area and a water tank.

According to a submitted planning application, the site would be used to sell produce in Thompson Park and to offer free customer service and retail training to the community.

It is also understood that the garden centre would stock seasonal merchandise alongside bird feeds and feeders, plant food and general garden tools and equipment.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on February 15, 2023.

A consultation response from the council’s transportation department said the car park was “under used” and could accommodate the garden centre.

The consultation statement added: “The applicant has also stated from experience at [an] existing site [that] the number of visitors to the shop rarely exceeds 10 at any one time.

“I would expect greater numbers at the start of opening on a new site if permission is given.

“Sunderland Home Grown would not open the garden shop at the same time a Sunderland AFC match would be played”.

The planning decision marks the latest development at Thompson Park, which has already seen investment into facilities following a £200,000 funding boost from Sunderland City Council’s North Sunderland Area Committee.

The allocation was linked to an initiative to improve the park’s cycling and sports facilities, as well as general improvements to make the park safer and more accessible.

Under planning conditions, the new garden centre development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the garden centre plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 22/02472/FU4

