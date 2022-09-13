Princess Elizabeth was warmly welcomed to Sunderland in 1946 on a rainy April day.

The Echo was there to record the occasion

The royal visitor launched a ship called the British Princess from the Deptford yard of Sir James Laing and Sons.

She also visited Sunderland Eye Infirmary where nurses formed a guard of honour for her when she left.

Take a look at a piece of Wearside history.

1. Sheltering from the rain Princess Elizabeth photographed in the Laings yard. Photo: SE Photo Sales

2. Smiles from 1946 A smile for the Echo photographer. Photo: SE Photo Sales

3. The official launch Her Royal Highness names the 12, ton tanker British Princess at the Deptford Yard of Sir James Laing and Sons. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Flowers for a princess A tour of the yard as the crowds watch. Photo: SE Photo Sales