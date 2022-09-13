Eight pictures of the Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth in Sunderland in 1946
It was the day we welcomed a princess to Wearside.
Princess Elizabeth was warmly welcomed to Sunderland in 1946 on a rainy April day.
The Echo was there to record the occasion and we can share those historic scenes with you.
The royal visitor launched a ship called the British Princess from the Deptford yard of Sir James Laing and Sons.
She also visited Sunderland Eye Infirmary where nurses formed a guard of honour for her when she left.
Take a look at a piece of Wearside history.
