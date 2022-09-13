News you can trust since 1873
Memories from 1946. The day when Princess Elizabeth came to Sunderland.
Eight pictures of the Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth in Sunderland in 1946

It was the day we welcomed a princess to Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:55 am

Princess Elizabeth was warmly welcomed to Sunderland in 1946 on a rainy April day.

The Echo was there to record the occasion and we can share those historic scenes with you.

The royal visitor launched a ship called the British Princess from the Deptford yard of Sir James Laing and Sons.

She also visited Sunderland Eye Infirmary where nurses formed a guard of honour for her when she left.

Take a look at a piece of Wearside history.

1. Sheltering from the rain

Princess Elizabeth photographed in the Laings yard.

Photo: SE

2. Smiles from 1946

A smile for the Echo photographer.

Photo: SE

3. The official launch

Her Royal Highness names the 12, ton tanker British Princess at the Deptford Yard of Sir James Laing and Sons.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Flowers for a princess

A tour of the yard as the crowds watch.

Photo: SE

