Dick Turpin's link to Sunderland, and other curious stories from the city's past

How many of these Wearside facts did you know?

We've gathered a bunch of quirky facts about the area and they're all conversation starters.

See how many you are familiar with.

A 1700s visitor to Sunderland

Dick Turpin had links to Sunderland.

The legendary highway man who gained infamy in the 1700s was one of the people said to haunt Ryhope Hall.

The building got the Echo's attention when we put the focus on well-known Wearside buildings 70 years ago.

Ryhope Hall, reputed to a former haunt of highwaymen in the days when it was an old hostelry.

Ryhope Hall was pictured in a rundown condition in 1953.

Turpin is said by some to have stayed overnight in the building on his way to York, though others believe this to be a mix-up with another highwayman, Robert Drummond.

Binns was huge on Wearside

Binns in Sunderland opened a new store 70 years ago but it had a special claim to fame.

It was the North's largest post war store when it opened in 1953.

The new Binns store in Sunderland.

Famous fairs

Garrison Field in Gill Bridge Avenue was renowned for its fairs, which were held at all public holidays.

Garrison Field was well known for its fairs.

There were sideshows, Venetian gondolas, so called Mauretanias and Lusitanias, wooden horse roundabouts, exciting sweeps to earth on a mat from a high tower, shooting galleries, and stalls.

It was all held on the site where the Gilbridge police station later stood.

Going Greek in Monkwearmouth

The stately entrance to Monkwearmouth Railway Station was first used by the public on June 19, 1848.

Monkwearmouth Station.

Did you know that its design was a copy of the Ionic Temple on the Illyssus, near Athens.

The deep ford which inspired a Sunderland place name

Wellington Lane in Deptford was one of the oldest highways in Sunderland.

Before the river was deepened and widened, it was the coach road leading to the ford hence the name of Deptford (from Depthford or Deepford).

There was not another crossing between there and the river mouth, so that Wellington Lane was the main highway to the North from Sunderland and Bishopwearmouth