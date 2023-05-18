Nine things which happened in Sunderland on May 18 - see how many you remember
It’s amazing how many events take place on one day in the year.
And when you look back at how many photos the Echo has taken on May 18 in history, it’s quite an eye-opener.
We got the Bridges shopping centre being developed in 1988 and bird spotters by the dozen watching a tiny but rare creature in Mowbray Park in 1989.
There’s the Redby School concert from 1977 and a youth pilgrimage to Durham in 1948.
Intrigued? We’ve got all them and more in our photo spotlight.
