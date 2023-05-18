It’s amazing how many events take place on one day in the year.

And when you look back at how many photos the Echo has taken on May 18 in history, it’s quite an eye-opener.

We got the Bridges shopping centre being developed in 1988 and bird spotters by the dozen watching a tiny but rare creature in Mowbray Park in 1989.

There’s the Redby School concert from 1977 and a youth pilgrimage to Durham in 1948.

Intrigued? We’ve got all them and more in our photo spotlight.

1 . At the fair A town fair at Garrison Field in 1937, on the spot where Gillbridge Police Station later stood.

2 . Wonderful in Whitburn People flock to look round gardens in Lizard Lane, Whitburn, in May 1948. The writer Lewis Carroll stayed there on several occasions.

3 . On a pilgrimage A group from the second annual youth pilgrimage to Durham Cathedral in 1948.

4 . Ready for the Redby concert A dress rehearsal for the Redby Junior School Jubilee concert in 1977.

