Life in Sunderland in the 1970s - re-live it all at a 'fascinating' event next week

If you have memories of shops such as Presto and the Grand Hotel, then this is a date to put in your diary.

The next illustrated talk by the Sunderland Antiquarian Society will be held on Tuesday, December 20.

It will spotlight Wearside in the 1970s and the speaker is Phil Curtis who said: “The talk is vividly illustrated. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening and all are welcome.”

Sunderland in the 1970s. Re-live more memories at an event next week.

Who remembers Seaburn Ocean Park and Zoo World? How about the changing face of Fawcett Street after the old Town Hall was bulldozed?

The Antiquarians talk will be held in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road. It is opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre.

The talk starts at 7.30pm and Phil said: “Carriages are at 9pm. Doors open 6.40pm. There is disabled access.”

The Market Square 50 years ago.

122 years of Sunderland history

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non members.

As well as its illustrated talks, the society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre which is open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.

Did you love a visit to Ocean Park?

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

to apply to become a member, email [email protected]