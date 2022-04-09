How about the about the bar in Sunderland which is supported by tram lines?
Then there’s the pub which Charles Dickens visited and the local whose name had a connection to dance.
We have Ron Lawson from Sunderland Antiquarian Society to thank for the photos and his insight into the past of these local favourites.
Ron is a former JP who has shared a part of his huge photo collection of 11,500 pictures with us. Take a look at his great reminders of times gone by.
To find out more about the society, visit its Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
1. Pub with a tabletop tale to tell
The Railway Inn in Robson Place, Ryhope, was the place where one man refused to leave after a drop or two too many in 1874.
Ron explained: "He said he wasn't drunk and stood on his head on a table to prove it."
Sadly, the stunt went wrong and the man not only crashed to the floor but also ended up in court where he was fined 20 shillings. Photo: Ron Lawson.
2. The pub with tram rails in it
The Tram Car Inn was built in 1906 in 'exuberant Jacobean style' but that was not its only claim to fame. Ron told us: "Originally, Sunderland's trams were horse drawn and the tram rails were not so heavy. But when the tram system was electrified, they had to put heavier rails in and the original rails were used to support the bar in the Tram Car Inn." Photo: Ron Lawson.
Masters in High Street West also was known by the name of Modo. Did you know that it stood for Masters Of a Dance Origin). Photo: Ron Lawson.
4. The pub with 'star' status
The Mountain Daisy, in Hylton Road and Cromwell Street, is Grade 2 Star listed and that's because of the superb tiles in the snug, said Ron. There are 10 scenes which adorn the walls and they show well-known places around the North East. Photo: Ron Lawson.
