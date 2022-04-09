1. Pub with a tabletop tale to tell

The Railway Inn in Robson Place, Ryhope, was the place where one man refused to leave after a drop or two too many in 1874. Ron explained: "He said he wasn't drunk and stood on his head on a table to prove it." Sadly, the stunt went wrong and the man not only crashed to the floor but also ended up in court where he was fined 20 shillings. Photo: Ron Lawson.

